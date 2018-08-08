DPP unveils candidate for Mzimba South  to challenge incumbent MP Makwenda Chunga

The ruling Democratic People’s Party (DPP) has unveiled its parliamentary candidate for Mzimba South constituency to challenge incumbent legislator Makwenda Chunga in the next year’s Tripartite elections.

DPP treasurer general Jappie Mhango, who is also : Minister of Transport and Public Works, unveiled aspiring member of parliament for Mzimba South Constituency, Tikhome Phiri, Sunday at Mselama Primary School in Paramount Chief M’mbelwa’s area.

He advised people of Mzimba to register during the voter registration exercise for them to vote for the party’s candidates.

“I am encouraging you all to register in large numbers so that in the next election you should be able to vote for DPP candidates,” Mhango said.

He warned people against being duped by dishonest people whom, he said, would be coming and posing to be leaders of tomorrow.

“The political landscape is changing and we are now getting into election mood. There will be lots of people masquerading as leaders of tomorrow but most of them will be very dishonest,” he said.

He said for DPP to win, it is banking on the people coming in their large numbers in all the centers which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has put in place in the district for registration.

Mhango has assured people of Mzimba of continued development of the district once the DPP is re-elected next year.

He cited the K17 billion water project being implemented by Northern Region Water Board, construction of the Jenda-Edingeni Road, Mombera University, and M’mbelwa District Council offices.

