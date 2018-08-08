Malawi government sets targets for water boards

Government has developed targets for water boards aimed at improving their performance in the provision of water to their consumers.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha disclosed this on Monday when he toured a water intake point for Central Region Water Board in Mchinji.

He said the targets will encourage water boards to improve on water quality as well as increase its quantity to meet the country’s growing demand for water supply.

“As a ministry, we have developed targets which the water boards are supposed to meet to improve water quantity and quality and to develop projects which will expand their water sources because the population is growing,” he explained.

Mwanamvekha added that the set benchmarks are intended to improve financial performance of the institutions by ensuring that they are as efficient as possible.

The Minister noted that frequent rupturing of water pipes is affecting water supply in some areas thereby urging the water boards to update their systems by replacing old pipes with new ones.

He then advised people in the country to conserve forests especially in catchment areas for water sources used by water boards to ensure that water supply is available all year round.

The Manager for CRWB in Mchinji, Raymond Nkhata, commended the Minister for visiting the institution saying he had motivated them to work hard to improve water supply in the district.

