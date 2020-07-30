Malawi civil service in massive redeployment: Commissioner of lands, deputy and registrar out

There are massive redeployments taking place in ministries with movements at Lands and Housing and Urban Development affecting three top officials.

So far, Commissioner for Lands Remmie Palika, deputy commissioner of lands Muhammad Selemani and Land Registrar Apendezi Kachiwala moved away, prompting the civil servants to connect the redeployments to the “rubble” the Tonse Alliance led government wants to clear from the Capital Hill.

According to Chief Secretary to Government, ZangaZanga Chikhosi, “the exigencies of the service require that” they be redeployed.

Palika has been transferred to Ministry of Education as the Director of Infrastructure Management.

Kachiwala to Lilongwe District Commissioner’s office as the Lands Officer.

Selemani has been transferred to Ministry of Health as the Health Infrastructure management coordinator.

The officials have been told to “wind up” their affairs at the Ministry of Lands and arrange to report for duties to their new posting as soon as possible.

Those who have been moved will remain with the same grade, same salary and benefits.

Chikhosi, however, said the movements taking place are normal.

However, he could not state the number of civil servants who would be affected by the redeployments.

