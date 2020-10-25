Malawi coach names local squad for Burkina Faso ties
Malawi national football team Coach Meke Mwase has included five new faces in his 23-man local based players squad for the upcoming two-legged 2021 AFCON qualifier fixtures against Burkina Faso next month.
The five included players include, Paul Ndlobvu of MAFCO, Nixon Mwase of CIVO Sporting and Lusekelo Malema of Karonga United. The others are Moyale Barracks midfielder Lloyd Njaliwa and Silver Strikers forward Stain Dave.
However, Mwase has maintained the bulk of the players that were part of the squad that played against Zambia and Zimbabwe in international friendly matches last month, but has added five new faces.
Missing on the list from the previous camp is Be Forward Wanderers striker, Vincent Nyanguru.
Meanwhile, Mwase will name the list of foreign based players on Friday October 31, 2020.
The team will be camping at the Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre.
Flames will face Burkina Faso’s Stallions away in Ouagadougou on Thursday November 12, 2020 before hosting them in Blantyre four days later.
Mwase will name the list of foreign based players on Friday October 31, 2020 to join their colleagues who will go into camp this coming Sunday at the Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre, Football Association of Malawi said in a statement.
Flames will face Burkina Faso’s Stallions away in Ouagadougou on Thursday November 12, 2020 before hosting them in Blantyre four days later.
Below is the full squad:
Goalkeepers
Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers
William Thole – Be Forward Wanderers
Ernest Kakhobwe – Nyasa Big Bullets
Defenders
Stanely Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers
Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers
Gomezgani Chirwa – Nyasa Big Bullets
Precious Sambani – Nyasa Big Bullets
Nixon Nyasulu – Nyasa Big Bullets
Paul Ndhlovu – MAFCO
Nickson Mwase – Civo Sporting
Lusekero Malema – Karonga United
Midfielders
Chimango Kaira – Nyasa Big Bullets
Chikoti Chirwa – Kamuzu Barracks
Rafik Namwera – Be Forward Wanderers
Duncan Nyoni – Silver Strikers
Peter Banda – Nyasa Big Bullets
Chimwemwe Idana – Nyasa Big Bullets
Isaac Kaliyati – Be Forward Wanderers
Micium Mhone – Blue Eagles
Loyd Njaliwa – Moyale Barracks
Strikers
Foster Beaton – Silver Strikers
Stain Dave – Silver Strikers
Hassan Kajoke – Nyasa Big BulletsFollow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :