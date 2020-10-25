Sports minister Msungama cheers Malawi women football team

Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama says he is optimistic Malawi Senior Women’s Football Team-Scorchers will be successful in the Cosafa Senior Women’s Championship set for South Africa next month.

Msungama said this on Saturday afternoon in his surprise visit to the team at the Mpira Village in Blantyre where they are camping, preparing for the competition.

Msungama watched the girls in training and said he is impressed with the performance and believes the girls have what it takes to excel at international level.

“I am impressed with what I have seen and I have faith that you will do us pride. All you have to do is believe in yourselves,” he said.

The Minister also made mention of the need for the team to be careful with Corona Virus as they prepare for the competition, saying it might be a waste of time to a player to spend time preparing, but then fail to participate because she is found positive.

“If you interact with people anyhow, you might end up contracting Covid. So with Covid, you may be found with it but not be feeling sick. However, you will still not be allowed to play even though you look fit.

“So we should also continue observing Covid-19 measures to ensure that our preparations are not affected due to the pandemic.” Msungama said

The Scorchers are in group B of the COSAFA Championship alongside Zambia and Lesotho.

Their first match will be against Lesotho on a Saturday of 7th November 2020 at Wolfson Stadium, before playing Zambia on 9th November 2020 at the same venue.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares