State House blocks MBC reporters at Sanjika: Hope Chisanu removed as Controller of VIP
State House on Saturday blocked two Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) reporters, George Mkandawire and Alepher Mushani from covering President Lazarus Chakwera’s engagement with the private sector at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.
Mkandawire and Mushani, stationed at Television Centre and Radio, respectively, were part of the MBC crew [comprising technicians, cameramen and engineers] that was assigned to cover the interface meeting and their names were duly sent to State House media team to arrange their gate pass in line with security protocols.
Information Nyasa Times have gathered indicates that the two were rejected by State House Head of Media Marketing, Martha Chikuni and Presidential Press Secretary, Brian Banda.
“The two reporters are appearing on the list of MBC reporters considered to be opposition symphasizers. State House, particularly those handling the media blacklisted some individuals at MBC and does want to see them near Chakwera.
“It’s unfortunate that as they are perceived that way when, ordinary, they are just following orders from their bosses, especially Diary Managers,” said one of the sources, adding that they were replaced by Breatrice Juma, who was advised to file for both radio and television centre.
Nyasa Times also understands that State House has instructed the the appointments of Angel Chima and Patricia Sundu as Controllers of VVIP events, TV and Radio, respectively.
They have replaced Hope Chisanu and will be assisted by Catherine Kunje.
“Most members of staff were surprised because they expected some change and abolishment of positions that are not recognised in the statutes of the Corporation.
“The position of the Controller of VVIP, always given to government of the day’s errands boys, does not exist and people at MBC expected the promised sanitization to end the culture of creating positions for the chosen few,” explained the source, privy to dealings both at State House and MBC.
The source further disclosed that the Presidential Press Secretary also nearly blocked Isaac Jali, Lilongwe-based MBC reporter, from traveling with President Chakwera to Tanzania on the premise that he is pro-opposition.
However, Jali was subsequently allowed to travel and cover the Malawi leader in Tanzania following the intervention of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima.
“Chikuni and Banda want to be working with a curtail they have created at MBC being led Angel Chima, who is also recommending reporters to cover Chakwera’s events,” he claimed.
Barely days after Tonse Alliance took over the Presidency from Peter Mutharika, a directive was made for Steven Maseya, Hope Chisanu, Barbara Mwandira, Marie Tsegula and Greyson Chapita, among others, not to be on MBC TV or radio until further notice.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Mushani is not qualified to be at MBC in the first place. She is not even a journalist. She is there because she sleeps with Aubrey Sumbuleta. As the new DG at MBC when I start work we will pay her her dues which should be less than 2 millon kwacha. Azikapanga uhule pa Kamba ameneyi. Mkandawire is a hommosexual partner to Ben Phiri. He is not qualified in any way. Jali is also not qualified. Chisanu is another sad man who has no school or work experience to serve there. Ass kissing got them there. So Martha Chikuni is… Read more »
What is wrong with not allowing these guys in the state house. As a matter of fact I am disgusted that these guys are still at MBC. Come 2025 I will vote differently if these people are still there. And I am not alone
Mukudabwa lero? Kutengera zinthu pa Mgong’o zimatero. You must try not to overdo things. Chisanu & Maseya mmene amachitira muja ndani angafune kuti akhale nawo pafupi???
We removed one pile of shit only to replace it with another. Just different smell.
One only peace of advice, Mr Brian , trade carefully, work hard and smart. Remember you were once JB press secretary not so? What makes you fired? Remember aswell you were also once fired at Times remember ….
Malawi ndi dziko lotembeleredwa. Kukhulupilira ufiti Basi. The only nation which has envy as part of it’s national anthem
MBC will always be abused by the present government, some things will never change
Are you kidding me? Are we continuing with this at MBC? Who promised us that MBC would be an independent non-partisan National media house?? I think we were sold lies during the fresh elections campaign and it really pains! It pains badly that MBC is still in the jaws of evil peoples. Learn from SABC please. I say pleaaaseeee… 🤲🤲🏾
Kwatha kuyerekedwa. Uchindere wamala. Uvumbwa mbwenu ng’ondoo. The brats have no space at the MBC this institution needs mature brains not the uncouth brutes spewing vendetta on behalf of their masters. While this can be a relevant lesson even those who are in the driving seat Malawi isn’t ready for a new set of Nazi Gobells loudly castigating harrassing the DPP functionaries instead of taking a professional path in your deliveries. This is not the moment to be whipping any political rivals to your bosses today.
Steve Maseya amawonjeza to the extent of castigating the courts. There is no need to complain. Most of you went there as cadets to promote the dpp bad agenda. You got to pay the price for your bad behaviour yofika mpaka kutukwana the sitting vice President. Agalu muchoke on tax payers salary.