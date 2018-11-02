Malawi coach names local squad for Comoros

Malawi national team head coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) has named a 25 man squad of local based players to go in camp on Sunday at the Mpira Village in Blantyre in preparation for a 2019 AFCON qualifier against Comoros on 17th November 2018.

Blue Eagles midfielder Micium Mhone, Moyale Barracks striker Gastin Simkonda and Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba have been recalled after missing recent call ups.

RVG has also given maiden call ups to Tigers striker Peter Katsonga and Silver Strikers winger Duncain Nyoni.

Some of the senior team regulars who were in the Under 23 camp this week have also been included on this list.

Be Foward Wanderers players will join the camp on Wednesday after their Tuesday’s FISD Cup away fixture against Dwangwa United.

The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers Charles Thom – Dwangwa Rabson Chiyenda – NMC Bullets Nenani Juwaya – Be Forward Wanderers

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi – Be Forward Wanderers John Lanjesi – NMC Bullets Yamikani Fodya – NMC Bullets Peter Cholopi – Be Forward Wanderers Chembezi Denis – Be Forward Wanderers Gomezgani Chirwa – CIVO Sporting Club Precious Sambani – Be Forward Wanderers Trevor Kalema – Silver Strikers

MIDFIELDERS

Alfred Manyozo Jnr – Be Forward Wanderers Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers Chikoti Chirwa – Red Lions

STRIKERS & WINGERS

Felix Zulu – Be Forward Wanderers Chiukepo Msowoya – NMC Bullets Patrick Phiri – NMC Bullets Gustin Simukonda – Moyale Barracks Stain Davie – TN Stars Yamikani Chester – Be Forward Wanderers Duncane Nyoni – Silver Strikers Peter Katsonga – Tigers FC Micam Mhone – Blue Eagles Khuda Muyaba – Silver Strikers

