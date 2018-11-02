Blantyre vendors give Kamwendo K50 000 to pay his fine

Blantyre vendors have contributed K50 000 to enable Mighty Be Forward Wanderers legendary midfielder Joseph Kamwendo honour his fine imposed on him by the club disciplinary committee.

The money was handed over to the player on Thursday 1st November 2018.

Kamwendo exclusively confirmed in an interview with Nyasa Times on Thursday evening.

“It is true and I thank God for that,” said Kamwendo.

Apart from the fine, the veteran midfield maestro was also slapped with a four match ban following his alleged negative reaction to his substitution in a league match against Silver Strikers at the Kamuzu stadium recently.

The club through a suspensipn letter released 24 hours after the incident some few days ago said the behaviour the former Orlando Pirates, Caps United and TP Mazembe player displayed was not acceptable

The letter further states that Kamwendo’s conduct is contrary to what the executive and technical panel drafted him into the Wanderers squad thus mentoring upcoming players.

The club further warns that a repeat of Kamwendo’s action will result into an instant dismissal.

Unconfirmed reports indicates that there are so many issue behind the scenes happening between the player and his Team Manager Steve Madeira.

The player insist he cannot disclose more to the media on the matter in respect of the beloved club but if given a platform at the club he is ready to empty his chest.

