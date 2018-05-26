Malawi commemorates African Day

Malawi on Friday joined the rest of African countries in commemorating the African Day whose main message and focus centered on intensify the fight against corruption which is rampant in most states.

Under this year’s theme “Winning the fight against corruption: A sustainable path for Africa transformation”, countries were urged to realize how corruption is undermining the authority and credibility of leadership.

“There is lack of confidence on public officials and institutions managing the affairs of countries. People have no trust and respect for their leaders,” said Dr. August Ngomo, African Union regional delegate for Southern Africa.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commemoration held at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, Dr. Ngomo said regional blocs such as SADC should make use of different instruments within its mandate to fight corruption.

The scale of corruption on the continent is so high with over 75 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa alone having paid a bribe in one way or another in a year, according to Transparency International, a Germany based organization working towards reducing graft.

With such a worrying situation in Africa, Ngomo urged all African member states to take full responsibility in fighting corruption and find new ways of reducing the vice.

“Corruption is taking a huge proportion across sectors and we should find additional and innovative ways such as cultural and educational awareness in fighting this plague,” Ngomo said.

The African Day commemoration in Lilongwe attracted participation from Malawi government officials, African Union (AU) High Commissioners and all African Ambassadors.

One of the Organizing committee members for the commemoration Amina Randeree from Zambian High Commission said this year’s event attracted a lot of recognition and attention compared to previous years.

“Participation was high and we had showcases from several African countries,” Randeree said citing displays of different dances, arts and food stuffs depicting African cultural heritage.

Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria and South Africa were some of the countries that participated in the commemoration.

