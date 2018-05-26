Mangochi DC warns civil servants against meddling in politics

District Commissioner for Mangochi, Reverend Moses Chimphepo has warned civil servants under Mangochi District Council to refrain from active politics while serving as public officers, saying it is against government rules and regulations.

He sounded the warning when he updated District Executive Committee (DEC) members on the calendar of events and the new procedure for voters’ registration in the forthcoming elections.

Chimphepo said he had noted that some civil servants working under the council were ‘operatives of some political parties,’ warning that when civil service and politics are combined, they compromise work ethics and standards.

“I would like to make it clear that it is against government policy to belong to both sides at the same time. You have to decide whether to do politics or continue to work as a civil servant,” said Chimphepo.

“As civil servants we are supposed to be non-partisan because we serve the government of the day with impartiality,” added Chimphepo.

Whilst emphasizing that it was every one’s right, including civil servants, to join politics and to stand in any position during the May 2019 polls, the DC advised that to participate in the latter, a civil servant would be required to tender in a resignation letter first.

Chimphepo updated the DEC members on the May 2019 electoral process, saying the Malawi Electoral Commission would use the national IDs to register all eligible voters.

“It’s a very easy and time saving process which involves the swiping of your ID card through a machine to capture all your details and the whole process lasts just about 30 seconds,” Chimphepo explained.

According to the DC, voters’ registration exercise in Mangochi will be held from September 2nd – 16th, 2018 and 60 national ID registration centres would also be opened in the district for those who did not register during the mass registration exercise.

