Rab Processors launches carbonated drinks, bottled water at Malawi Trade Fair

Rab Processors Limited has launched new products following the company’s investment in a modern factory.

The new products are carbonated drinks named Thumbs Up and bottled water named Vital Purified Water.

President Peter Mutharika launched the products on Thursday at Chichiri Trade Fair grounds during official opening of the Malawi’s 30th International Trade Fair.

Rab processors Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Sunka said they have created 100 jobs through the introduction of the new products.

“Ideally our outlook is to replace imported drinks that are coming from Mozambique and Tanzania into Malawi by creating our market share. Our pricing will be competitive and the plant is quite big and we are planning to put plants in Lilongwe and in Mzuzu depending on the demand,” explained Sunka.

Sunka said they hoped to expand the product range and do more on value addition to increase production as well as increase new products according to consumer demands.

The company, which is one of the country’s fast moving consumer products manufacturer, employs 2,500 people.

He has since urged authorities to consider removing exercise duty and value added tax (VAT) which is making Malawian products 26.5 percent higher in terms of pricing.

Mutharika has since commended the company for coming up with new products.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :