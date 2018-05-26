OPC to establish Malawi Peace Commission for conflict resolution

Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) through the National Peace Architecture will soon establish Malawi Peace Commission, a body that will have overall responsibility for peace building and conflict resolution in the country.

National Peace Architecture Project coordinator, Dyton Kang’oma disclosed in Karonga during a district stakeholders’ collaboration meeting organised with financial support from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Kang’oma said government has already approved a policy that prescribes the need to have Malawi Peace Commission and that establishment of District Peace Committees (DPC) is underway in some districts.

“At the comment, I cannot commit myself to say the exact day, but what is happening this year is that we are starting the process of developing legislation. By the end of this year, the bill will be ready to be tabled in parliament,” he said.

Kang’oma said once the Malawi Peace Commission is put in place, all stakeholders that work in peace building and conflict transformation will be coordinated by the commission at national level.

“We are coming up with this commission after Malawians realized that the country is registering cases of conflict which is threatening the sustainability of our peace.

“Whenever people have misunderstandings, there has to be space for dialogue. So we are sure the Malawi Peace Commission will provide such space before the misunderstandings escalate into violent conflict,” he said.

Karonga District Peace Committee Chairperson, Patricia Mzumala commended government for the Malawi Peace Commission initiative, saying it will help resolve differences amicably.

Mzumala said Karonga, as one of the conflict hot spots in the country, will benefit a lot from the commission

