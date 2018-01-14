Malawi Congress Party heading for a split: Top gurus challenge Chakwera

A faction of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by vice-president Richard Msowoya has warned that should the party continue on its current path, it would split or, even more ominously, perform dismally in next year’s elections.

Msowoya and other top gurus accusing MCP president Lazarus Chakwera of flouting the party constitution and warning him of taking the party to next year’s polls as bruised and broken , unable to extricate itself from its self-inflicted morass.

In a letter dated January 12 2018 addressed to Chakwera, vice-president Msowoya, second deputy President Macdonald Lombola, secretary general Gustave Kaliwo, deputy secretary general James Kaunda and treasurer general Tony Kandiero accuse Chakwera of going against the constitution of the party and his own word.

This is in reference to the December 1 2017 meeting the party gurus held at the party’s headquarters, and the subsequent news conference on December 2, where Chakwera openly acknowledged that the party was divided and that unity was of paramount importance.

“The committee shall, therefore, consist of the president, the deputy president, the secretary general and the treasurer general, the legal adviser, the publicity secretary and all directors”, which was not the case with the called meeting.

Reads the letter in part: “Mr President, it is with deep regret that we note with grave concern that you are going against your word that you delivered to the Malawian nation in the communiqué dated first December 2017; by calling for, among other things, a management committee meeting comprising directors not recognised by the party constitution. In other words, you are persistently flouting the very fundamental principles of unity and [not] abiding by the party constitution.

“We find this behaviour on your part very perturbing and utterly unacceptable. Therefore, the meeting scheduled for January 13 2018 should be postponed to allow for further consultations as soon practicable.”

Nyasa Times verified with Msowoya and Kaliwo the authenticity of the letter.

Msowoya, who is also Speaker of the House, acknowledges that MCP is at a cross-roads and no amount of rhetoric can save it now.

Chakwera has kept his comment regarding the letter close to his chest.

He is also not offering comment on situations that threatens to permanently break up the MCP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :