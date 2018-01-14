No matter how far you have gone, you can come back home today

Many are still far from God because they have been made to believe what they have done is too much for God to forgive. Many are still lost today because they tried to go back to church but they felt they were not accepted and went back to the world. However, the bible tells us in Luke 19:10 that the Son of Man came to seek and to save that which was lost. If all were perfect, then there was no need for God to send His Only Son to die on the Cross.

There is no single person that can stand up and claim they have never sinned before and in fact even those that believe they are the most righteous, continue to come short of the Kingdom of God on a continuous basis but it is only by the Grace of God that through the blood that was shed by Jesus Christ, there is propitiation. “For all have sinned and fail short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23).

The bible talks about a woman who was taken in the very act of adultery. There plan was to stone the woman according to the law of Moses which demanded such. Jesus’s response was to have anyone who is without sin be the first to cast a stone at her. This does not mean Jesus was approving what the woman did, but none is qualified to accuse another man as we are all sinners, and Jesus being God Himself knew much better the hearts of all the woman’s accusers.

In the end Jesus still told the woman to go and sin no more. Jesus came to die on the Cross for all of us including this woman and that is the only reason He could let her go free as well as you and me despite all our failures (John 8:1-11).

The accusations this woman received from her accusers which included the Scribes and Pharisees represents the church of today, how it has let down God’s children who have tried to go back to church after failing in one way or another. Instead of helping them or welcoming them in church, they have been pushed further away from God.

How do you expect people to change when you have closed doors on those that need help? The church is like a hospital as those sick goes to the hospital to be healed same way it is for church that those that have failed God in one way or another should be ushered in with great love.

It is my prayer today that the lost should know that the Kingdom of God belongs to all of us despite what we have done in the past for no one is sinless. Therefore, it does not matter how far away you have gone from the Lord, if you call on Him today, He will hear you and answer “For God sent not His son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved” (John 3:17

