Malawi cooking oil distributor rues smuggling of product from Mozambique
Balaka-based Cutrate Traders has supported the re-introduction of 16.5 percent value added tax (VAT on cooking oil but has urged authorities to curb smuggling of the product from Mozambique.
Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe admits that smuggling is a major threat to the local industry.
Smuggling is the illegal importation or exportation of goods subject to customs control.
Cutrate Traders acting general manager Austin Majawa, whose firm is a distributor of cooking oil in the Eastern Region, said since the introduction of VAT, cooking oil manufactures have raised prices of the product but about 30 percent resulting in them losing business.
He said this has compelled unscrupulous traders to buy cooking oil from Mozambique and smuggle it into the country through porous borders in the region.
“We used to buy a 200 litters drum of cooking oil at K18 000, but now the price has gone up to K200 000 and this is killing our business as people are no longer buying from us,” said Majawa.
He added that the problem is not necessary the re-introduced VAT but the inability by government to curb smuggling of cooking oil in the country, saying they are now stuck with drums of cooking oil as people prefer to buy cheap smuggled from Mozambique where there is no VAT on cooking oil.
Is this the First Time Malawi has introduced VAT on Cooking Oil? Malawi used to have before also VAT on Cooking Oil, it is the Manufacturer who are Making More Profits and Not passing the Price to Details and Distributors If Ministrt of Trade ca. Check the Process Cost of the Cooking Oil and Obtain the Documents from MRA for Various Raw Materials Used in Cooking Oil Manufacturing Ministrt of Trade along with MRA can obtain the Details ànd will come to Know the Exact Cost and what Manufacturers are charging to Customers MRA is also giving the Industrial Rahate… Read more »
Wait until chakwera opens the floodgates on 1 January 2021 with the african continental free trade area, apo ndiye muzalira zenizeni. Will be getting cheap vegetable oils from Egypt 😂. Nanga inu mungapange compete ndi Egyptian company that has been doing it for 100 years?