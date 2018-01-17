Malawi court jails 3 over fake currency printing syndicate

Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced Alex Nyirenda (25) of Mateyu Village, T/A Jalavikuba in Mzimba, Amos Phiri (18) and Benjamin Pofera (27) both from Nsangwe Village, T/A N’gabu in Chikwawa to 60 months imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) after they were found guilty on charges of forgery and being found in possession of fake Malawian currency without lawful excuse as required under Section 366 of the Penal Code.

Pofera was also slapped with another 48 months jail term for other related offences off whith the other were acquitted.

According to facts presented in court during trial, Pofera and Phiri were arrested on 18th July 2017 while possesing fake K2,000.00 notes amounting to K56,000.00 as they attempted to purchase items at Masaula

Trading Centre.

When questioned following the arrest, it was revealed that they had collected the fake notes from Nyirenda who was also later arrested in Chirimba Township in Blantyre.

The police confisticated a Desktop Computer, Printer, K1,000.00 bank notes amounting to K116,000.00 and a total of K80,000.00 in K2,000.00 notes from Nyirenda.

He was also found with papers believed to be used when producing the fake notes.

State Prosecutor Superintendent Solomoni Gomezgani Mchawi asked the court to give the three a a direct

custodial sentence.

Supt. Mchawi said the consequences of the offence are huge on Economic Development of the Country that can lead to depreciation of the local currency.

He therefore proved beyond reasonable doubt that the fake notes are circulating and that Nyirenda is a subsequent offender and that he was arrested again and sentence to 6 Months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) under court case number 1,516 of 2016.

Based on the evidence Mchawi presented, Senior Resident Magistrate H.W Nkhata (Now Assistant Registrar) proceeded with the sentencing as indicated above after full trial.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :