Malawi covid-19 cases rise to 89, 202 following 14 new cases in Nsanje

Health authorities say Malawi covid-19 cases now stand at 89,202 cases following 14 new cases registered recently in Nsanje.

Presidential Taskforce on covid-19 co-chair Dr. Chalamira Nkhoma said the country recorded 526 new covid-19 cases from June to December last year.

He said Malawi has cumulatively recorded 89,202 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,686 deaths, as of today, Tuesday.

Nkhoma has urged people to be vigilant and observe preventive measures, saying, “globally, in the last 28 days, there has been a 4% increase in the number of cases but a great reduction in the number of deaths.”

He says from June to December last year, the country recorded 526 new cases, such that cases were being recorded every month.

He however said there was no admission or death.

He said in the first three weeks, Malawi has recorded 14 cases, all from Nsanje district, with no admissions or deaths so far of which eight are medics.

A health expert, Sandra Mapemba said people observe prevention measures, adding that people should get vaccinated, saying it is critical to halting the further spread of the virus.