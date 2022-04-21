Malawi death toll at 6 in South Africa

The death toll for Malawians in flooded KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa has now reached six.

KwaZulu-Natal was hardly hit by flash floods affecting both South African citizens and those from other countries, killing some and rendering some homeless.

So far, 440 people have lost their lives as a result of the natural disaster and the Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs says 53 Malawians are homeless with 2 missing and some are asking government to facilitate their return home.

Spokesperson for the Ministry, John Kabaghe, told the local media that government is ready to assist those wishing to return home.

“First of all, we are encouraging all Malawians to follow all instructions given by the South African government regarding the disaster. Secondly, we are discussing with our colleagues at the Disaster Preparedness and the Ministry of Gender to see how best we can assist these Malawians,” explained Kabadge.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has declared South Africa as a state of emergency following the fact that close to 40,000 people that have been rendered homeless.

