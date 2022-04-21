TNM appoints experienced telecoms executive Ted Sauti-Phiri as Board chairperson 

The Board of Directors of Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Plc has appointed a vast experienced telecoms executive in Africa, Ted Sauti-Phiri as its new chairperson.

Sauti-Phiri is currently serving as the Regional Finance Director of MultiChoice for Southern African countries, including South Africa.

He takes over leadership of the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE)-listed company from George Partridge — following the former banker’s departure earlier this year from the Board of majority shareholder, Press Corporation Ltd (PCL), Malawi’s largest business conglomerate.

Sauti-Phiri has over 20 years of distinguished career showcased by experience and knowledge in telecoms having worked in several African countries.

He has worked at executive level for Airtel in Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Sierra Leone before joining Helios Towers in Tanzania, Vodafone in Zambia and Econet in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He has served in several boards including CDH Investment Bank, Marsh and Malawi Accountants Board in Malawi.

An alumnus of Kamuzu Academy, Sauti-Phiri holds a Master’s of Business Administration from Liverpool University, a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Chemistry and Computer Science from University of Malawi and is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the UK.

In a statement, TNM CEO Arnold Mbwana said: “We are excited to have Mr. Sauti-Phiri as Chairman of the Board and look forward to him bringing his diverse experience across many countries to foster world class standards of service that TNM is renowned for.”

Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) was established 27 years ago in 1995, as a joint venture between Telekom Malaysia (60%) and Malawi Postal and Telecommunications Corporation (MPTC) at 40%.

Later, the government-owned MPTC was unbundled into Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) and Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL) — with the shares of stock of Telekom Networks Malawi being listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange in 2008.

Telekom Malaysia sold its 60% majority stake in TNM and the enterprise — the pioneer mobile network in Malawi — is now wholly Malawian-owned.

TNM ventured into football support in 2007 by sponsoring the country’s elite Super League, which is competed for by 16 teams from across Malawi.

This sponsorship agreement includes the sponsorship of football equipment, awards to teams and individual players, awards to media personalities who promote the league, cash subventions to the teams in the league and administration fees to Super League of Malawi (SULOM).

It also responds to various social and economic activities in its honour of corporate social responsibility interventions, that included supporting the government in the fight against the CoVID-19 pandemic.

