Malawi deports Sri Lankan for contravening immigration laws

Malawi’s Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has deported a Sri Lankan national, Thavaraj Caruppiah, for contravening immigration laws.

The department’s public relations officer Wellington Chiponde said Caruppiah was deported on Saturday through Kamuzu International Airport.

Chiponde stated that the Sri Lankan was arrested and declared a Prohibited Immigrant (P.I.) in Malawi on 20th June, 2022 for contravening Section 4 subsection 1, and Section 21 subsection 1 as read with Section 21 subsection 3 of the Immigration Act of the Laws of Malawi.

“Upon being declared a Prohibited Immigrant, he sought court relief where he obtained an injunction against his imminent deportation,” he said.

When the injunction was successfully vacated by the Department, Mr. Caruppiah, went into hiding harboured by his lawyer who was even keeping his passport and a certain pastor until he was arrested this week by the Malawi Police Service and handed him over to the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, he said.

Chiponde clarified that the deportation was premised on the fact that the Sri Lankan was declared a Prohibited Immigrant in Malawi, having successfully vacated the injunction he obtained; contrary to media reports that his deportation has been carried out against a court order.

However, he said, the Department would like to sternly warn members of the general public that harbouring prohibited immigrants orb undocumented immigrants is a serious criminal offence, and any person found doing so will face the long arm of the law.