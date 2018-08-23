Malawi Electoral Commission under-fire for failure to pay staff

August 23, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Pollster Malawi Electoral Commission  (MEC) has come under intense fire from warehouse staff and drivers for non payment of their salaries for two months and failure to maintain vehicles.

Alufandika: We have enough money to pay salaries

MEC warehouse assistants in Lilongwe said they have not been paid for two months now and MEC officials are not coming out to explain why this was the case.

Some drivers also have come out to accuse MEC of failing to maintain MEC vehicles.

“Most of the times we use our own money to maintain the vehicles because MEC is not able to do so,” said one driver,

But MEC chief elections officer Samuel Alufandika said this was not true.

“We have enough money to pay salaries of each and every employee and we have enough money to pay for the servicing of each and every vehicle,” said Alufandika.

He said those who made the allegations had hidden motives or just wanted to tarnish the image of MEC.

NGATI MULI NAYO SIMUKUALIPILA BWANJI?

9 minutes ago
TAMALISHA
Guest
TAMALISHA

Inu a Mec alipireni anthu asiya mabanja ndiye mukuti akhala bwanji? Muli inu mungamve bwanji?

12 minutes ago

