Government puts on hold Inkosi Mzikubola’s installation

Government has put on hold the installation of Masawali Jere as Inkosi Mzikubola of Mzimba following disagreements over the rightful heir to the throne.

The installation of Masabane Jere was scheduled this week and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa was expected to be the guest of honour at the launch.

However, the ministry wrote the M’mbelwa district council of the postponement of the installation ceremony, an indication that Ketwayo Jere, son to the deceased chief might be installed.

Ketwayo Jere has fought his uncle over the chieftaincy and the issue went as far as the Supreme Court.

Some people privy to the chieftaincy said Ketwayo Jere is the rightful heir to the throne because he is son to the deceased chief.

Former president Bakili Muluzi recommended that Masabane Jere be installed Inkosi Mabilabo in 2004. However, he could not be installed then as he was in the civil service as district commissioner.

Recently, President Peter Mutharika lamented that chieftaincy wrangles were derailing development in the country and asked those involved to amicably resolve their differences.

Chieftaincy has now become more lucrative than ever before because of the huge allowances paid to traditional leaders, in most instances the traditional leaders get monthly allowances more than the police or teachers in the civil service.

