Catholic University student wins Standard Bank Malawi ‘Love Letter’ contest

Catholic University’s fourth year Political Leadership student Lomuthando Nthakomwa has emerged winner of a poetry competition Standard Bank run as part of commemorating this year’s Africa Month anniversary.

Announcing the outcome, Standard Bank Marketing Manager Madalitso Jonazi said Nthakomwa emerged the winner out of over 150 poets to scoop her prize. The contest was judged by renowned poet, critic and academic, Benedicto Okomaatani Malunga.

“We received over 150 entries, of which 12 made it into the final short-list. Our independent poet and critic was given all the entries without names for him to complete the judging process, and he was overall impressed by the submission made by Lomuthando ,a student from Catholic university,” said Jonazi.

Jonazi said Standard Bank came up with the Love Letter competition to highlight the power of relevant connections that the Standard Bank brand makes through arts and poetry to be specific.

“Poetry is a form of imaginative art. The Love letter competition is about realizing the power that poetry has as a platform for connecting people and culture. Standard Bank is very proud to be associated with promoting arts through poetry among many other initiatives that we are actively driving in this country,” he said.

Reacting to the good news, Nthakomwa expressed excitement tohave won with her poem which focuses on Malawi’s independence.

“I didn’t expect to win. It’s pretty exciting to hear this. In essence my poem was trying to address the notion held by some that all of Malawi’s problems are because of colonialism. Malawi is a beautiful nation, and many brave men and women fought for her independence. The colonial legacy is just that, a legacy. It’s time to move on and be independent in our actions, be responsive and demonstrate that we do appreciate the blood of our martyrs,” said Nthakomwa.

