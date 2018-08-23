UTM yet to decide on Sept 7 anti-government protests

August 23, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Newly launched but most trending political grouping, United Transformation Movement (UTM) says the executive committee will meet to decide on whether to endorse the September 7 civil society organized peaceful protests or not.

Chidanti Malunga: UTM executive will discuss the demo issue

UTM publicist Chidanti Malunga said the executive committee had been busy with political rallies and whistle stop tours and had no time to discuss the issue.

“Our stand will be known after we meet and make a common stance on the matter,” said Malunga.

The main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the quasi religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) have already endorsed the peaceful protests.

The CSOs have organized the peaceful protests to highlight the ever growing corruption in president Peter Mutharika led government, rule of impunity, nepotism, cronayism, favouritism among others.

President Peter Mutharika has been embroiled in police food rations scandal after his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) received a K145 million “donation” from an unscrupulous businessman Zameer Karim.

The DPP has since returned the money to businessman Zameer Karima but the Anti-Corruption Bureau has put it on hold when he reportedly deposited in his account.

