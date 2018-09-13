Malawi Electoral Commission upbeat in voter registration exercise

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says the ongoing voter registration exercise in phase five is going on according to plan, saying in some areas, more than half the targeted voters have registered.

The voter registration exercise is going on in Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Neno and Balaka among other areas.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said the figures so far are encouraging.

“We have made very good progress and the registration exercise is going on smoothly,” she said.

She however encouraged more people to go and register.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) publicity secretary Maurice Munthali urged MEC to reopen voter registration in some areas in the central region which he said was severely hit by voter apathy.

He said failure to reopen the centres would deny people their constitutional right to vote.

However, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi said it was up to MEC to make a decision on whether the voter registration centres in the centre should reopen or not.

He said the MCP failed completely to urge its supporters in central region to go out and register, saying the party therefore should not bother MEC.

