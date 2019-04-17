Malawi Electoral Cycle System project outcome excites CCJP

The Catholic Commission for Justice and (CCJP), Mangochi Diocese has expressed happiness over the outcome of the Malawi Electoral Cycle System (MECS) project it is implementing in the district, saying it has empowered women to be assertive.

With financial support from United Women, CCJP is implementing the project in the district aimed at empowering women to build their capacity and provide knowledge and skills in attempt to boost their confidence so that they can compete favourably with men in an election.

The project also seeks to help the women offer issue-based campaign to woo more voters during the election.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday after holding a series of debate across the district, Mangochi CCJP Diocesan Secretary Bruno Banda expressed gratitude with the confidence of the women gained through the project, observing that this will give them edge to triumph in an election.

“I am impressed with their posture on the podium and the level of knowledge in articulating issues. These are measures we can deduce that they will assist them to convince more people to be on their side,” observed Banda

He said across the country, more women are failing to make it to parliament or local councils due to a number of issues such as lack of self-confidence, financial issues, lack of knowledge and skills.

“But I am happy with this project because it is bearing fruits as women campaign messages are focused on issue-based which is a paradigm shift from character assassination strategy that culminate in politically motivated conflicts,” he highlighted

One of the female aspiring member of parliament for Mangochi South who is benefiting from the project, Lilian Patel commended CCJP for empowering them through trainings, debates, among other activities, saying this has assisted them to gain confidence and skills.

“The debate has helped us to date our voters and we have sold our manifestos to them. This is beautiful,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :