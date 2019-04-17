26 people accused of witchcraft seek refuge at police station

About 26 people, mostly elderly people, are seeking refuge at a police station in Karonga after their houses were demolished on accusations of witchcraft.

Karonga police station spokesperson Peter Kalaya said the houses were demolished on Sunday after the people were accused of witchcraft for the missing of man in Chief Mwanyongo Mwambuli village in the area of chief Kyungu.

Belief in witches is widespread in Malawi.

Kalaya said 22 people have since been arrested for the demolition of seven houses.

He said the officer-in-charge of the police station has since met the district commissioner and chief Kyungu for humanitarian help as the families are living in pathetic conditions.

“The situation is now calm and but they cannot go back now until discussions are done and they have identified where they can temporarily live,” he said.

Incidents of violence due to witchcraft accusations is rampant in Karonga and Chitipa.

The laws of Malawi do not recognize witchcraft.

For the past few years, people with albinism have been the victims of several attacks in Malawi due to supernatural beliefs,

