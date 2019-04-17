Malawi overgrows tobacco as markets open

Malawi has this year produced 205 million kilograms of tobacco against the market need of 101 million kilograms, triggering fears of low prices.

Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) chief executive officer Kayisi Sadala has confirmed that the country has over-produced the leaf but said this is no cause for worry.

Last year, Malawi sold 202 million kilograms of tobacco although the selling season was marred by low prices and rejections.

The tobacco season opens this month, starting with Lilongwe Auction Floors on April 25, Chinkhoma on April 29, Limbe on May 2, Mzuzu on May 6 and Kabwafu satellite floor on 16 May.

Tobacco remains the backbone of the country’s economy although it faces a smoky future because of anti-tobacco lobby.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :