Malawi lawyers learn new skills  in cross border crime

Lawyers in the country will now get new skills on how to handle cross border crimes which includes human trafficking and money laundering following the training they are going through.

Chairman of the Malawi Law Society (MLS) Burton Mhango said the training is being conducted by experienced lawyers on cross border crime from Conference for Attorneys of the United States of America.

“We don’t have the expertise in Malawi on how to handle these international crimes. Now we will be able to advise or prosecute these cases easily,” said Mhango.

Human trafficking and money laundering are fairly new in Malawi and there are a few cases so far which have successfully been prosecuted and the culprits convicted.

Mhango said lawyers from both the private and government have been drilled on how to handle the international crimes.

Malawi has laws in place on human trafficking and money laundering among other international crimes.

