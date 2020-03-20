Malawi ex-Speaker Chimunthu refuses ministerial post in Mutharika’s Cabinet
Former Speaker of Parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda has delivered a major snub to President Peter Mutharika by turning down a ministerial post in his new-look government.
Mutharika on Thursday appointed Chimunthu Banda as Minister of Natural Resources and Mining.
But the former Speaker on Friday said he will not be taking up the post, saying he was not consulted and only learnt about it in the media.
The former Speaker—who once served the ruling governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as its secretary general—confirmed he communicated the decision to the appointing authority through the Office of President and Cabinet.
According to Chimunthu Banda, the letter also contained his appreciation for being considered for the post, though he would not be taking the offer.
“I was not informed. Probably if I had that prior information, I could have best made my excuse at that particular point but no, I was not informed,” Chimunthu Banda said.
The former secondary school headteacher however said he remains a member of the governing DPP as its legislator.
Mutharika appointed a new Cabinet incorporating members of the United Democratic Front (UDF) – a partner of his own DPP —and drafted in Chimunthu Banda to try to broaden his popular appeal.
In the new cabinet, Mutharika kept the bulk of his former cabinet drawn from his DPP but has brought on board an independent lawmaker Kamlepo Kalua to head Ministry of Lands and three legislators UDF and their leader Atupele Muluzi – the son of former president Bakili Muluzi.
In a landmark ruling last month the Constitutional Court ordered the holding of fresh presidential poll within 150 days, but Mutharika is attempting to quash the fresh election.
Whatever the reasons are , this is a big embarrassment to the President PERIOD.!
It just goes to show that APM is a true Dictator! So he didn’t even meet with the appointees before the announcement?????
Mbuzi is the appointing officer. How can you appoint an individual to such a position without consultation? Kungoti ine ndimakana ma bill ndiye I can appoint whoever I want? Kuganiza kwa bakha
Chimunthu has really surprised but impressed me. Maybe he still remembers the leaked telephone conversation between APM and some third party when he was maliciously labelled Mtonga. Or it could be he does not want a possible repeat of Kayerekela where Malawians were given a raw deal.
Hahahaha wanya nayo minthu osamva za anzake uyu. Akufuna mudzavutikire limodzi wachita bwino Chimunthu kukana mpandowu. Cholinga chake eti udzawathandize kupeza mavoti ku central akagwere uko. Mwanya nayonso ku mpoto olo mumuike Kamlepo palibe chomwe angachite tidamrulukira ngwa chabe chabe uyoooo
Yalakwatu apa. Ng’ombe zayang’ana ku dashboard. Chimunthu Banda ndi Chimunthu, dont take him for a ride. Welcome him to the UTMCP coalition. Ife tikudikire tsiku lovota. I remember atangolengeza kuti Prof wawina anthu mmene tinathawira ntown, now I was wondering why are we running home. You could hardly hear anyone cerebrating. Lets see this time around after the announcement how the count will cerebrate. I will urinate on his head ndithu.
Who in their right mind would want to be a minister for 3 months?
The president should have contacted him before going to the public. Mr Chimunthu is a human being. He might have personally problems which he feels that it’s not worthy to be a minister…..on top of that there is point to state it for the public..mr president where are your advisors
Chimunthu banda gets monthly pension from government equal to 50% of his last month’s salary as speaker. he is the first speaker to be given those benefits. the second being msowoya. the ministry he was assigned is full of illegal miners and fraudulent corporations which can easily finish an aspiring president like him.
Way to go Chimunthu Banda. Bravo!!! Sizinazi za china Kamlepo Kalua. Kukonda ndalama mpaka za gulisa moyo wawo kwa Satana mpaka kuyiwala anthu amene anamvotela.kulira kwao.