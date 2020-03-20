Court releases on bail man arrested for damaging Mutharika’s portrait

Nkhata Bay Magistrate Court has granted bail to a man who damaged President Peter Mutharika’s portrait at National Registration Bureau (NRB) offices after officials rejected to register his wife.

The court heard that Lenard Mhone, 48 escorted his wife to NRB offices on February 17, 2020 to process national identification card but was rejected as she had a South African Nationality.

The court was further informed that this made Mhone furious and broke the HE’s portrait which was hanging in the office.

In defence, Mhone said he dropped the portrait accidentally.

Two witnesses, the Principal Registration Officer, Sandress Kamanga and Assistant Registration Officer, Emmanuel Chipeta testified against the suspect.

First Grade Magistrate, George Longwe adjourned the case to March 27 for the state to parade the remaining two witnesses.

Mhone, who hails from Kamoza Village in Senior Traditional Authority Mkumbira in Nkhata Bay District, has since been granted bail.

In December last year, the same court heard a case involving 60-year-old Nyenje Nyirenda from Kamoza Village in Traditional Authority Mkumbira who allegedly burnt President Mutharika’s bill board at Nkhata Bay District Hospital.

