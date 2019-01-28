Malawi extradite runaway Rwandan genonide suspect Murekezi

January 28, 2019

Malawi government has extradited  convicted businessperson and Rwandan fugitive Vincent Murekezi to his native land.

Convict Murekezi transferred from Malawi prison service and received by Rwanda Correctional service authority.

The Rwandan is wanted to serve jail sentence for the role he played in the bloody 1994 genocide for which he was tried in absentia and sentenced to life imprisonment. He fled to Malawi in 2003.

An application to have Murekezi extradited was initially dismissed by the Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court before the State revived the matter after Malawi and Rwanda signed an extradition treaty.

In September last year, High Court judge Ruth Chinangwa ruled in favour of Murekezi that the matter was suitable for judicial review in that the court would have to determine the applicable law for the extradition process and determine the applicable process of extradition.

Murekezi is the first fugitive to be extradited from Malawi after the two countries signed an extradition treaty in February 2017.

A wealthy businessman, Murekezi has been living in Malawi for over 15 years and acquired the  Malawian citizenship in 2003.

His arrest in December 2016 was preceded by an uproar from members of the civil society in the southern African country, where it was alleged that Murekezi was peddling influence to evade arrest.

Murekezi was  serving a five-year sentence after the Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate’s Court found him guilty of corruption for evading K2.2 million duty with his company, Sofamu Limited in 2007.

Kingmfumu
Guest
Kingmfumu

I commend our Judiciary System for having made the right call. aChewa, amati, mlandu suuola.

To Mr. Murekezi, I wish you the very best, and trust that the Judiciary System in your Country, will give you the opportunity to be heard, assuming that this fundamental right, is still available to you. At the end of the day, it is a matter between you, and your Creator.

Kudos to our Judiciary System.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
59 minutes ago
Shack
Guest
Shack

So he moved to Malawi in 2003 and acquired Malawi citizenship the same year? What kind of corrupt immigration policy is that? Malawians we sell our country because those working for the government are primitive, corrupt and poor. Malawian passport is the only easy passport to obtain in the whole Southern Africa because of primitive immigration officers!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
muonosile
Guest
muonosile

Sure, primitive and greedy too

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
59 minutes ago
Bullshit
Guest
Bullshit

Ntchito za Uladi Mussa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago

