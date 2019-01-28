Priest, others found with ‘case to answer’ in murder of Masambuka person with albinism 

The High Court in Zomba has ruled that Catholic priest, Father Thomas Muhosha, and other 11 suspects have a case to answer in connection with the death of Macdonald Masambuka, a 22-year-old person with albinism in Machinga.
Masambuka’s body was found buried in a garden weeks after he had gone missing on March 9.
The priest is among 12 accused persons, including villagers suspected to have strangled their peer, a clinician said to have offered to buy dry bones and a police officer allegedly connected to buyers of body parts at the centre of the illegal trade in human parts he was supposed to stop.
Making a ruling in Zomba, Judge Zione Ntaba said all the suspects have a case to answer and will need to enter defence.
All the dozen in the dock deny the accusations, save for Alfred Yohane.
Ntaba has been hearing State evidence in which it is alleged that Yohane and his suspected accomplices engaged police officer Chikondi Chileka, who allegedly contacted Muhosha to buy the bones after clinician Lumbani Kamanga bizarrely refused to purchase them at the 11th hour.
As the deceased’s family seeks justice in anticipation for closure, the State, led by Dr Steve Kalua, was optimistic that they will secure some convictions.
Justice Ntaba has since adjourned the matter for March 5 to 8 for the accused to enter defence.
Recently, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa said government is committed to handling court cases related to the abduction and killing of persons with albinism as it works to find the lasting solution.
In June 2018, Amnesty International urged for an overhaul in the country’s criminal justice system to protect people with albinism.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Justice delayed is justice denied. This extremely important issue demands speedy attention, so that everyone can see that the government is serious about putting an end to this barbaric practice.
This means we know the source of Albino killings because we have seen the buyer to be the Catholic Priest. Our Bishop, can you please tell us what is happening in the church when you people are buying the bones of Albinos? Or if you don’t have enough information on this, can you assist the Malawi nation by personally interview your own Priest to find out what exactly is the case. We rely on you because you can use your Bible, without force or beating of the suspect, he will be able to reveal everything. If you will not assist… Read more »
So this Catholic Muhosha may be a victim of a failed trade business in body parts. Reveal more. It appears Mc Donald was murdered by Yohane and other relatives not necessarily this Catholic minister as we were made to believe.
You can as well sentence them before the hearing. Guilty by public opinion. USELESS BASTARDS!
Why that delay,March is too far.Please these cases are supposed not to take alot of time.Almost one year dealing with one case.Please courts assist us.
.