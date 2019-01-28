Priest, others found with ‘case to answer’ in murder of Masambuka person with albinism 

The High Court in Zomba has ruled that Catholic priest, Father Thomas Muhosha, and other 11 suspects have a case to answer in connection with the death of Macdonald Masambuka, a 22-year-old person with albinism in Machinga.

Masambuka’s body was found buried in a garden weeks after he had gone missing on March 9.

The priest is among 12 accused persons, including villagers suspected to have strangled their peer, a clinician said to have offered to buy dry bones and a police officer allegedly connected to buyers of body parts at the centre of the illegal trade in human parts he was supposed to stop.

Making a ruling in Zomba, Judge Zione Ntaba said all the suspects have a case to answer and will need to enter defence.

All the dozen in the dock deny the accusations, save for Alfred Yohane.

Ntaba has been hearing State evidence in which it is alleged that Yohane and his suspected accomplices engaged police officer Chikondi Chileka, who allegedly contacted Muhosha to buy the bones after clinician Lumbani Kamanga bizarrely refused to purchase them at the 11th hour.

As the deceased’s family seeks justice in anticipation for closure, the State, led by Dr Steve Kalua, was optimistic that they will secure some convictions.

Justice Ntaba has since adjourned the matter for March 5 to 8 for the accused to enter defence.

Recently, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa said government is committed to handling court cases related to the abduction and killing of persons with albinism as it works to find the lasting solution.

In June 2018, Amnesty International urged for an overhaul in the country’s criminal justice system to protect people with albinism.

