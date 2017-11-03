Malawi FA postpones matches paying homage to dead soldiers

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has moved swiftly to postponed all football games in paying homage to 21 soldiers who were killed on Thursday in a fatal accident in northern part of the country.

A statement from FAM signed by General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the decision was made for the soccer fraternity to pay homage to dead soldiers as Malawi Defence Force sponsors four teams.

This will affect the quarterfinals of Fisd Cup involving Azam Tigers against Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday.

“Colleagues the Football Association of Malawi would like to inform the general public and all football fans and supporters that the match between Kamuzu Barracks and Azam Tigers has been cancelled due to the tragedy that has befallen Malawi Defence Force family,” reads the statement in part.

“This decision has been taken to enable all football fans and supporters to stand in solidarity with MDF family and Kamuzu Barracks FC as the country mourns our departed brothers. May God strengthen and comfort the MDF and all the bereaved families in this difficult moment.”

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen from 19 on Thursday to 21 as of Friday as the bodies of soldiers were carried from Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe and Moyale Barracks in Mzuzu for burial in their respective homes.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika led the nation to pay homage at Kamuzu Barracks on Friday where it was disclosed that the government has offered K10 million to be shared among the bereaved families to assist towards the funeral arrangements.

Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima also condoled with K1.1 million to the families.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :