Malawi female ref Kwimbira to get VAR training

Malawi’s multi-award winning Fifa Female Assistant Referee Bernadetta Kwimbira-Mzika is among 41 referees to attend a five day Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Course slatted for next month in Rabat, Morocco.

According to a selected list released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), only three female referees will take part.

During the Course the referees will undergo theoretical, technical and physical tests among other things.

Apart from Kwimbira, the other ones are Ethiopian referee Abebe Lybia Tafesse and Nigerian Assistant Referee Mimisen Iyorhe.

The course is aimed at preparing the referees and assistant referees for the 2020 CHAN Competition as well as the 2020 African Nations Championship to be hosted by Cameroon in April.

In November last year, Kwimbira was among the first six African Female Elite referees to officiate men’s AFCON matches when she and three Malawian male referees officiated a 2021 AFCON qualifier between Libya and Tanzania in Tripoli.

She again emerged the overall best among the list of 33 Referees at a CAF Elite ‘A’ Women Referees Course in Djibouti.

The course brought together top African female referees from 24 CAF member Associations.

And in 2013, Kwimbira also emerged the best performer at a joint Elite Men and Women Referees Course in Cairo, Egypt.

She is Malawi’s most decorated referee having officiated at two FIFA Women’s World Cups, five Women’s AFCON Tournaments, One Olympicstournament, One Youth Olympics and FIFA Women’s Under 20 World Cup among other high-profile assignments.

