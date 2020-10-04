Malawi flattens its coronavirus curve

Malawi announced no new case of the novel coronavirus from the 231 tests that were conducted and no deaths over the past two days, according to Saturday’s situation report from the presidential task force on Covid-19.

This milestone was only achieved on May 26 and co-chairperson of the task force, Dr. John Phuka says this gives the hope that if people continue to practice and adhere to all preventive and containment measures, the country can completely reduce the new infections.

There were no new deaths and the number of new recoveries were four — bringing the total of those recovered at 4,539.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,783 cases including 179 deaths and following the high number of recoveries, active case are at 1,065.

Cumulatively, 54,246 tests have been conducted in the country so far and Phuka reiterates that the public should not relax and relent on the efforts of combat the pandemic.

“Covid-19 preventive and containment measures should be highly considered for all mass gatherings such as frequent handwashing or sanitisation, maintaining at least one metre apart between individuals, wearing face mask properly and implementing environmental prevention practices such as cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces,” said Phuka.

The virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China last December has spread to 188 countries and regions, according to the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

More than 33.36 million people have been infected, including over 1 million who died and 23.15 million recoveries.

