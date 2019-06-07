Malawi freedom of expression threatened: Macra bans radio phone-in programs, summons Ufulu radio for hearing

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has suspended radio phone in programs, warning the organization would not hesitate to invoke regulatory sanctions to any broadcaster that deliberately breaches the law.

Macra director general Godfrey Itaye said the broadcaster watchdog has come to this conclusion after noting the conduct of some broadcasters who, he says, indulge themselves in careless and unethical coverage of post elections events.

“The Authority would like to inform broadcasters that such broadcasts have the potential to incite masses into violence,” says the press release from Itaye.

Meanwhile, Macra has summoned Ufulu radio for a disciplinary hearing today, Friday because of Alidere program which the authority says breached the communications Act.

“The broadcast contained material likely to prejudice the safety if the Reoublic or public order and tranquility.”

Macra says if Ufulu radio management failed to turn up for the hearing, the authority will proceed to make a final determination on the matter.

