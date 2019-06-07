Malawi unlucky to miss COSAFA Cup Plate Crown: Lose to South Africa 5-4 on penalties

Bafana Bafana have claimed the COSAFA Cup plate final crown once again after overcoming Malawi on penalties at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Bafana coach David Notoane re-called Reeve Frosler, Grant Margeman and Tercious Malepe to the side, while Liam Jordan joined Luther Singh in the attack.

The Flames started like a house on fire as Gerald Phiri Junior went close to opening the scoring with a free-kick, which impressively parried away by Bafana shot-stopper Mondli Mpoto after 13 minutes.

Similarly to the semi-final, Notoane was forced in to another first-half change as defender Keanu Cupdio was unable to continue and was replaced by Katlego Mohamme 10 minutes before the break.

Soon after, Kamohelo Mahlatsi was unlucky not to find the breakthrough for Bafana with a glancing header that crashed against the crossbar following a corner, before Ghabadinho Mhango was denied by Mpoto at the other end minutes later.

The Malawians enjoyed most of the ball in the first half, but they were unable to find a way past an inspire Mpoto before the halftime break, while Singh squandered a golden chance which could have seen Bafana enter the break one goal up.