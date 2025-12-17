Malawi Gears Up for Film Awards and Gala as International Filmmakers Arrive

Malawi is set to host one of its most anticipated cultural events as preparations for the Film Awards and Gala reach their final stages.

The prestigious event is scheduled for Friday, 19 December, at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe and is expected to attract both local and international filmmakers.

Film Awards and Gala Director, Philmon Kuipa, confirmed that all logistical arrangements are in place and expressed optimism that the event will offer an exciting blend of entertainment, cultural exchange, and professional engagement.

“We are putting the final touches on preparations for the upcoming event. International guests have already started arriving, with more expected tomorrow,” said Kuipa.

“The screening will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by a networking session. On Friday, there will be workshops and film screenings in the morning and afternoon, culminating in the Awards and Gala ceremony in the evening.”

This year’s ceremony will feature 49 award categories and is expected to draw participants from Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria. Zimbabwe will have a strong presence, with more than nine delegates attending the event.

In addition, two films by acclaimed Zimbabwean filmmaker Joe Njagu will be screened during the event. These include Ngoda, scheduled for Thursday, and the Oscar-nominated short film Rise, which will be shown on Friday.

Renowned South African actor Zolisa Xaluva, best known for his role in the television series Kings of Joburg, is also expected to attend, adding to the event’s star appeal.

The organizers have further confirmed that Prophetess Mary Bushiri is expected to grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

The Film Awards and Gala are anticipated to provide a vital platform for celebrating cinematic excellence while fostering collaboration and cultural exchange within the African film industry.

Tickets for the event are selling very fast at Acres Gateway Mall, Area 18 and Maula Puma filling stations and Umodzi Park Hotel, BICC.

Standard tickets are pegged at K20,000 while VIP tickets are selling at K50,000

