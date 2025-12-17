US slams visa brakes on Malawians over rising overstays

The United States has moved to restrict entry of Malawian nationals using certain visa categories, with the measures taking effect from 1 January 2026, in a decision that reflects growing concern over visa abuse and border control.

The restrictions target Malawians travelling to the US on business and tourist visas (B-1 and B-2), student visas (F and M), as well as exchange programme visas (J). American authorities say a significant number of Malawians entering under these categories are failing to return home once their authorised stay expires.

As part of the crackdown, the US government has instructed its visa-issuing offices to shorten the validity period of certain visas issued to Malawians who still qualify under American immigration law.

According to a recently released report, about 22 percent of Malawians travelling to the US on business or tourist visas overstay their permitted period, while the situation is even more severe among students and exchange visitors. The report shows that nearly 32 percent of Malawians on F, M and J visas fail to leave the US when their visas expire.

US officials have described the trend as a serious security and immigration management concern, warning that continued non-compliance undermines trust in visa programmes and triggers tougher entry controls.

So far, Malawi’s authorities have not issued any official response to the US decision, even as the new restrictions threaten to limit educational, business and cultural opportunities for Malawians seeking access to America.

