Prophet Milward Nyangulu injects K44 million lifeline into Mchinji childcare centre

Prophet Milward Nyangulu of the Synagogue Pentecostal Church has delivered a K44 million boost to Home of Hope Childcare Centre in Mchinji, donating 400 bags of maize valued at K24 million alongside K20 million in cash to support the centre’s operations.

Speaking after the handover on Sunday, Home of Hope founder Reverend John Chipeta described the donation as timely, saying it would significantly ease the centre’s financial strain as it continues to care for hundreds of vulnerable children.

Chipeta also urged Malawians to cultivate a culture of mutual support, especially during the festive season, rather than relying solely on external donors.

“I am grateful to God for being remembered every year. My children celebrate these blessings time and again,” he said.

Prophet Nyangulu was represented by his son, Milward Nyangulu Jnr, who said the church is driven by values of love, compassion and practical giving to those in need.

Quoting Matthew 25:40, Nyangulu Jnr said helping the vulnerable is an act of service to God.

“The King will reply, ‘Whatever you did for one of the least important of these followers, you did for me,’” he said.

He challenged religious leaders across the country to go beyond preaching and actively support the underprivileged, noting that true reward lies in service.

Last year, Prophet Nyangulu donated 300 bags of maize and K15 million to the same institution, reinforcing a pattern of sustained support.

Home of Hope recently made national headlines after 17-year-old Thokozani Chisi, one of its beneficiaries, scored 10 points in the 2025 Malawi School Certificate of Education examinations.

Established in 1998 under Traditional Authority Nyoka in Mchinji District, Home of Hope cares for over 750 orphaned children. The institution offers primary and secondary education and runs a technical college where learners acquire skills in tailoring, welding, carpentry and entrepreneurship, equipping them for self-reliance.

The centre is also internationally known as the place where American pop star Madonna adopted David Banda in 2006.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :