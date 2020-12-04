Malawi gets formal extradition request for Bushiri couple from South Africa

Pretoria has formally asked Lilongwe to extradite Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to South Africa for criminal prosecution.

The two fled to Malawi in what has been dubbed as the great escape as the were answering fraud, money laundering and theft charges.

However, Bushiri said him and his wife fled South Africa to seek justice in Malawi and subsequently accused the South African government if ignoring their security fears.

The South African government has issued a statement today indicating that a formal request has been sent to Malawi for the two to be extradited.

“The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services, confirms that the extradition request for Mr and Mrs Bushiri, has been duly served in terms of Article 6 of the SADC Protocol on extradition as well Article 10 of the Extradition Agreement Between the Government of Malawi and Republic of South Africa entered in terms of the Republic of South Africa Extradition Act No 67 of 1962 as amended.

“As previously indicated the law provides for this extradition request to be submitted within 30 days, however this extradition request is been brought within a period of two weeks,” reads part of the statement.

The Bushiris are battling it out on preliminary legal matters in the courts in Malawi.

