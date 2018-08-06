Malawi gets multiple nominations at 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards

The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) in partnership with Africa Film Academy on 3 August announced nominations for the 2018 AMAA awards at an event which took place in Lagos, Nigeria at the Wheatbaker Hotel.

This is the 14th year of the Africa Film Academy and 2018 nominations were highly anticipated as the awards will be held on 22nd September at Radisson Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda.

The exclusive event which attracted selected guests of actors, Diplomats and Industry Stakeholders saw Shemu Joyah’s “The Road to Sunrise” walking away with multiple awards.

“The Road to Sunshine” got nominated for AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Cinematograhy, AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Sound, AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film, AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Soundtrack and AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Make-Up.

Joyah was also nominated for AMAA 2018 Award for Best Director Malawi Best Director while Mariam Phiri got nominated for AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in “The Road To Sunrise”.

Country fellow Flora Suya’s “My Mothers Story” was nominated for AMAA 2018 Award For Best First Feature Film by A Director which is up against Nigeria’s Onyeka Nwelue, South Africa’s Michael Matthews and Kenya’s Njue Kevin among others.

In Ousmane Sembene AMAA Award for Best Film in an African Language category, Joyce Chavula’s Nyasaland has been nominated alongside Tunu – Tanzania, Mansoor – Nigeria, Icheke Oku – Nigeria and Five Fingers for Marseilles – South Africa.

In her remarks, Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) founder Peace Anyiam Osigwe said the award event has been consistent for the past 14 years in its reward system.

She said the competition remains the biggest and most credible jury-based reward system for filmmakers and professionals in the motion picture industry from Africa and Africans in Diaspora.

“Since 2005, we have worked to keep and protect the integrity of the awards. This is why we can partner with Rwanda, a country where excellence and professionalism drive business and governance,” Osigwe explained.

“The interesting thing about AMAA this year is that visitors especially Africans will not struggle to have visa as all visas will be processed on arrival. We want to thank President Paul Kagame and other African leaders that are making people’s movement within our continent very easy while we call on other African countries to have Visa on arrival policy if we can’t remove visa completely,” she disclosed.

This year’s Jury President is Dorothee Wenner, the Chairman of the screening committee is Mr Shaibu Husseini who also announced the nominees.

Here is the full list of the nominees:

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2018 award for Best Short Film

Dem Dem – Senegal/Belgium

Zenith – Cameroun/USA

It Rains on Ouga – Burkina Faso

In Shadows – Kenya

Coat of Harm – Nigeria

Tikitat Soulima – Morocco

Nice, Very Nice – Algeria

Visions (Shaitan, Buruja, Brood) – Nigeria

Fallou – Senegal

Still Water Runs Deep – Nigeria/USA

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Animation

Group Photo – Nigeria

Belly Flop – South Africa

Untitled – Ghana

Crush – Nigeria

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Documentary

Bigger Than Africa – Nigeria/USA

Winnie – South Africa

Boxing Libreville – Gabon

Silas – South Africa/Kenya

When Babies Don’t Come – South Africa

Uncertain Future – Burundi

We Came In Sprint Carts – South Africa

OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film in an African Language

Mansoor – Nigeria

Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa

Icheke Oku – Nigeria

Agwaetiti Obiuto – Nigeria

Nyasaland – Malawi

Tunu – Tanzania

MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film by an African living abroad

Minister – Nigeria/Italy

Alexandra – Nigeria/USA

Low Lifes And High Hopes – Nigeria/Austria

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Diaspora Short

Torments of Love (Guadeloupe)

Baby Steps (USA)

Intercept (USA)

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Diaspora Documentary

Evolutionary Blues (USA)

Barrows: Freedom Fighter (Barbados)

Sammy Davis Jr. – I’ve Got To Be Me (USA)

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

Angelica (Puerto Rico)

Love Jacked (Canada)

Charlie: La Vie Magnifique Charlie (USA)

AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Production Design

Kada River

Five Fingers For Marseille

Tatu

In My Country

Cross Roads

AMAA 2018 Achievement in Costume Design

Icheke Oku

Cross Roads

Esohe

Five Fingers For Marseille

Isoken

AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Make-up

Siembamba

Icheke Oku

Five Fingers For Marseille

Esohe

The Road To Sunrise

AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Soundtrack

The Road To Sunrise

Tatu

Hotel Called Memory

Isoken

Siembamba

AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Visual Effect

Siembamba

Icheke Oku

Lucky Specials

Esohe

Kada River

AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Sound

The Lost Café

The Road To Sunrise

Hotel Called Memory

Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll

Sidechic Gang

AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Cinematography

The Road To Sunrise

Five Fingers For Marseille

The Lost Café

The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)

Siembamba

AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Editing

Hotel Called Memory

Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll

Lucky Specials

The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)

Siembamba

AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Screenplay

The Women

Potato Potahto

Ojukokoro

Five Fingers For Marseille

Hakkunde

The Lost Café

AMAA 2018- AYIAM OSIGWE FOUNDATION Award for Best Nigerian Film

Cross Roads

In My Country

Isoken

Hotel Called Memory

Ojukokoro

Lost Café

Icheke Oku

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Young/Promising Actor

Patrick Dibuah – Banana Island Ghost

Austin Enabulele – In My Country

Cindy Sanyu – Bella

Anine Lansari – The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)

Maurice Paige – Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll

Nichole Ozioma Banna – Icheke Oku

Zainab Balogun – Sylva

TONY ELUMELU AMAA 2018 Award for Best Comedy

Sidechic Gang – Ghana

Banana Island Ghost – Nigeria

The Adventures Of Supermama – South Africa

Koko: The Box TV – Nigeria

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Seun Ajayi – Ojukokoro

Lionel Newton – Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll

Akah Nani – Banana Island Ghost

Richard Lukunku – Lucky Specials

Gideon Okeke – Cross Roads

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Sika Osei – In Line

Sivenathi Mabuya – Lucky Specials

Rahama Sadau – Hakkunde

Toyin Abraham- Esohe

Joke Silva – Potato Potahto

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role

Vuyo Dabula – Five Fingers For Marseille

Richard Mofe Damijo – Cross Roads

Sam Dede – In My Country

Sani Bouajla – The Blessed Vost

OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto

Chris Attoh – Esohe

Oros Mampofu – Lucky Specials

Frank Donga – Hakkunde

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Kate Henshaw- Roti

Reine Swart – Siembamba

Okawa Shaznay –In My Country

Dakore Egbuson – Isoken

Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson and Sika Osei – Sidechic Gang

Mariam Phiri – The Road To Sunrise

Tunde Aladese – Lost Café

Joselyn Dumas – Potato Potahto

AMAA 2018 Award for the Best First Feature Film by a Director

My Mothers Story –Flora Suya- Malawi

Ogwuetiti Obiuto – Onyeka Nwelue – Nigeria

Five Fingers for Marseilles- Michael Mathews- South Africa

Isoken – Jadesola Osiberu- Nigeria

18 Hours – Njue Kevin – Kenya

Banana Island Ghost – BB Sasore- Nigeria

The Blessed Vost – Sefia Djama – Algeria

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Director

Jade Osiberu – Isoken

Michael Mathews- Five Fingers For Marseilles

Frank Rajah Arase – In My Country

Safia Djama- The Blessed Vost

Oluseyi Siwoku – Cross Roads

Shemu Joyah- Road to Sunrise

Darrell Roodt- Siembamba

Akin Omotosho- Hotel Called Memory

Peter Kofi Sedufia – Sidechic Gang

The Lost Café – Kenneth Gyang

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film

Isoken – Nigeria

Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa

In My Country – Nigeria

The Blessed Vost- Algeria

Cross Roads – Nigeria

Road to Sunrise – Malawi

Siembamba – South Africa

Hotel Called Memory – Nigeria

Sidechic Gang – Ghana

Lost Café – Kenneth Gyang

