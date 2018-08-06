Malawi gets multiple nominations at 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards

The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) in partnership with Africa Film Academy on 3 August announced nominations for the 2018 AMAA awards at an event which took place in Lagos, Nigeria at the Wheatbaker Hotel.
This is the 14th year of the Africa Film Academy and 2018 nominations were highly anticipated as the awards will be held on 22nd September at Radisson Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda.
The exclusive event which attracted selected guests of actors, Diplomats and Industry Stakeholders saw Shemu Joyah’s “The Road to Sunrise” walking away with multiple awards.
“The Road to Sunshine” got nominated for AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Cinematograhy, AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Sound, AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film, AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Soundtrack and AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Make-Up.
Joyah was also nominated for AMAA 2018 Award for Best Director Malawi Best Director while Mariam Phiri got nominated for AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in “The Road To Sunrise”.
Country fellow Flora Suya’s “My Mothers Story” was nominated for AMAA 2018 Award For Best First Feature Film by A Director which is up against Nigeria’s Onyeka Nwelue, South Africa’s Michael Matthews and Kenya’s Njue Kevin among others.
In Ousmane Sembene AMAA Award for Best Film in an African Language category, Joyce Chavula’s Nyasaland has been nominated alongside Tunu – Tanzania, Mansoor – Nigeria, Icheke Oku – Nigeria and Five Fingers for Marseilles – South Africa.
In her remarks, Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) founder Peace Anyiam Osigwe said the award event has been consistent for the past 14 years in its reward system.
She said the competition remains the biggest and most credible jury-based reward system for filmmakers and professionals in the motion picture industry from Africa and Africans in Diaspora.
“Since 2005, we have worked to keep and protect the integrity of the awards. This is why we can partner with Rwanda, a country where excellence and professionalism drive business and governance,” Osigwe explained.
“The interesting thing about AMAA this year is that visitors especially Africans will not struggle to have visa as all visas will be processed on arrival. We want to thank President Paul Kagame and other African leaders that are making people’s movement within our continent very easy while we call on other African countries to have Visa on arrival policy if we can’t remove visa completely,” she disclosed.
This year’s Jury President is Dorothee Wenner, the Chairman of the screening committee is Mr Shaibu Husseini who also announced the nominees.
Here is the full list of the nominees:
EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2018 award for Best Short Film
Dem Dem – Senegal/Belgium
Zenith – Cameroun/USA
It Rains on Ouga – Burkina Faso
In Shadows – Kenya
Coat of Harm – Nigeria
Tikitat Soulima – Morocco
Nice, Very Nice – Algeria
Visions (Shaitan, Buruja, Brood) – Nigeria
Fallou – Senegal
Still Water Runs Deep – Nigeria/USA
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Animation
Group Photo – Nigeria
Belly Flop – South Africa
Untitled – Ghana
Crush – Nigeria
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Documentary
Bigger Than Africa – Nigeria/USA
Winnie – South Africa
Boxing Libreville – Gabon
Silas – South Africa/Kenya
When Babies Don’t Come – South Africa
Uncertain Future – Burundi
We Came In Sprint Carts – South Africa
OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film in an African Language
Mansoor – Nigeria
Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa
Icheke Oku – Nigeria
Agwaetiti Obiuto – Nigeria
Nyasaland – Malawi
Tunu – Tanzania
MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film by an African living abroad
Minister – Nigeria/Italy
Alexandra – Nigeria/USA
Low Lifes And High Hopes – Nigeria/Austria
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Diaspora Short
Torments of Love (Guadeloupe)
Baby Steps (USA)
Intercept (USA)
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Diaspora Documentary
Evolutionary Blues (USA)
Barrows: Freedom Fighter (Barbados)
Sammy Davis Jr. – I’ve Got To Be Me (USA)
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
Angelica (Puerto Rico)
Love Jacked (Canada)
Charlie: La Vie Magnifique Charlie (USA)
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Production Design
Kada River
Five Fingers For Marseille
Tatu
In My Country
Cross Roads
AMAA 2018 Achievement in Costume Design
Icheke Oku
Cross Roads
Esohe
Five Fingers For Marseille
Isoken
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Make-up
Siembamba
Icheke Oku
Five Fingers For Marseille
Esohe
The Road To Sunrise
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Soundtrack
The Road To Sunrise
Tatu
Hotel Called Memory
Isoken
Siembamba
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Visual Effect
Siembamba
Icheke Oku
Lucky Specials
Esohe
Kada River
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Sound
The Lost Café
The Road To Sunrise
Hotel Called Memory
Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll
Sidechic Gang
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Cinematography
The Road To Sunrise
Five Fingers For Marseille
The Lost Café
The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)
Siembamba
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Editing
Hotel Called Memory
Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll
Lucky Specials
The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)
Siembamba
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Screenplay
The Women
Potato Potahto
Ojukokoro
Five Fingers For Marseille
Hakkunde
The Lost Café
AMAA 2018- AYIAM OSIGWE FOUNDATION Award for Best Nigerian Film
Cross Roads
In My Country
Isoken
Hotel Called Memory
Ojukokoro
Lost Café
Icheke Oku
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Young/Promising Actor
Patrick Dibuah – Banana Island Ghost
Austin Enabulele – In My Country
Cindy Sanyu – Bella
Anine Lansari – The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)
Maurice Paige – Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll
Nichole Ozioma Banna – Icheke Oku
Zainab Balogun – Sylva
TONY ELUMELU AMAA 2018 Award for Best Comedy
Sidechic Gang – Ghana
Banana Island Ghost – Nigeria
The Adventures Of Supermama – South Africa
Koko: The Box TV – Nigeria
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Seun Ajayi – Ojukokoro
Lionel Newton – Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll
Akah Nani – Banana Island Ghost
Richard Lukunku – Lucky Specials
Gideon Okeke – Cross Roads
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Sika Osei – In Line
Sivenathi Mabuya – Lucky Specials
Rahama Sadau – Hakkunde
Toyin Abraham- Esohe
Joke Silva – Potato Potahto
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role
Vuyo Dabula – Five Fingers For Marseille
Richard Mofe Damijo – Cross Roads
Sam Dede – In My Country
Sani Bouajla – The Blessed Vost
OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto
Chris Attoh – Esohe
Oros Mampofu – Lucky Specials
Frank Donga – Hakkunde
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role
Kate Henshaw- Roti
Reine Swart – Siembamba
Okawa Shaznay –In My Country
Dakore Egbuson – Isoken
Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson and Sika Osei – Sidechic Gang
Mariam Phiri – The Road To Sunrise
Tunde Aladese – Lost Café
Joselyn Dumas – Potato Potahto
AMAA 2018 Award for the Best First Feature Film by a Director
My Mothers Story –Flora Suya- Malawi
Ogwuetiti Obiuto – Onyeka Nwelue – Nigeria
Five Fingers for Marseilles- Michael Mathews- South Africa
Isoken – Jadesola Osiberu- Nigeria
18 Hours – Njue Kevin – Kenya
Banana Island Ghost – BB Sasore- Nigeria
The Blessed Vost – Sefia Djama – Algeria
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Director
Jade Osiberu – Isoken
Michael Mathews- Five Fingers For Marseilles
Frank Rajah Arase – In My Country
Safia Djama- The Blessed Vost
Oluseyi Siwoku – Cross Roads
Shemu Joyah- Road to Sunrise
Darrell Roodt- Siembamba
Akin Omotosho- Hotel Called Memory
Peter Kofi Sedufia – Sidechic Gang
The Lost Café – Kenneth Gyang
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film
Isoken – Nigeria
Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa
In My Country – Nigeria
The Blessed Vost- Algeria
Cross Roads – Nigeria
Road to Sunrise – Malawi
Siembamba – South Africa
Hotel Called Memory – Nigeria
Sidechic Gang – Ghana
Lost Café – Kenneth Gyang
