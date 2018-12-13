Malawi gets Xmas gift from US, qualifies for new MCC compact

December 13, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 10 Comments

Malawi has been approved to seek another development compact by Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a United States  of America (USA) government agency after it  successfully completed the first compact of  $350 million (K259 billion) energy project which closed on September 21 this year.

  • President Mutharika sharing ideas with the Vice President of Millenium Challenge CorporationMr Kamran Khan at Kamuzu Palace – Pic by Stanley Makuti

MCC announcement which has been treated as an early Christmas gift to Malawi, was learnt through a Twitter  feed on Wednesday evening.

“MCC is excited to announce that at yesterday’s board directors meeting the board selected Malawi as eligible for compact programme,”reads the tweet.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodlal Gondwe, said the President Peter Mutharika led administration has learnt the news of the new compact with “delight”, saying the  country scored 65 percent on tackling corruption to the scorecard  in the first compact

Gondwe said it is  the good score in the first compact which has given a leeway  to  Malawi to get a new development compact.

“We are extremely excited with this,” said Gondwe.

He said the government this time around will seek another aspect on infrastructure.

“Maybe transportation, but we will see,” said Gondwe.

United States Embassy public affairs officer Douglas Johnston said the decision by MCC board of directors chaired by US Secretary of State  looked  at other factors before selecting beneficiary countries.

He said  MCC has a higher bar for second compact eligibility, including successful implementation of the first compact; improved scorecard policy performance; and a commitment to pursue sectoral reform.

Malawi improved scores in investing in people and ruling justly.

MCC compacts are basically grants designed to be invested in sectors that can facilitate economic development and poverty eradication in beficiary countries , usually  poor economies such as Malawi.

The challenge now is for Malawi government to identify compact sectors that will improve the well being of Malawians and by and large the economy.

Justice 2019
Guest
Justice 2019

God loves this country. The power hungry agitators and detractors of APM and his Government need to see the writing of God on the wall. This is a massive and undisputed evidence that APM and his Government are trying much harder than some wicked people would like to make us believe. APM, maintain your resilient and humble attitude because that is when God fights on your behalf. I always pray for you!

Kingmfumu
Guest
Kingmfumu

This is good news!!! An early Xmas present, indeed. The gods have smiled on us.

Kudos to the Team that put up the application!

Mbuzi
Guest
Mbuzi

No comments indeed. Mbuzi za anthu. Only looking on negative things. They have nothing to do with good news like these ones. Very shameful

Grace Mwenda
Guest
Grace Mwenda

Nothing to smile about as 75% of the money will end up in their personal pockets. DPP, prince of thieves.

Tizanka
Guest
Tizanka

Ma comments kuli ziii. Kkkk achina Mtambo, Simwaka, Trapence ndi anzawo ma governance experts we need to hear what’s your take on this

Alfred
Guest
Alfred

Let me agree with you my friend. These people are Satans of this country. They are dirty devils. The only thing they open their dirty mouths is when bad happens to this country. They are monsters you can ever imagine of. Remember they have been fighting progress of LL-Salima Water project and look now where we are with portable water. They are busy fighting the president over his awards and achievements. Don’t expect them to comment good on this one. Expect them to write to MCC that they should remove Malawi from this qualification. I wonder which hell will they… Read more »

Mpoloni
Guest
Mpoloni

You right bro. It’s sad that some misguided Malawians wish this country bad so as to sustain their personal greed. Shame on them.

Revolutionary
Guest
Revolutionary

Kkkkkkk they detractors have tried to throw APM and DPP out through the window but what they forgot is that some windows are very wide umakagwa choima ngati mphaka…The writing is on the wall, APM and his DPP have been given an overwhelming vote of confidence…manyazi agwire anthu

chimanga Chaponda
Guest
chimanga Chaponda

Show us what the first compact has helped us with. It was on electricity improvement. What has it done? Are we better than ten years ago? Mukungosekelera kuti mupeza pososola basi

Msiwa
Guest
Msiwa

I noticed apa athu ama comment’s only bad news that’s Malawians for site.

