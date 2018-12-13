Malawi gets Xmas gift from US, qualifies for new MCC compact

Malawi has been approved to seek another development compact by Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a United States of America (USA) government agency after it successfully completed the first compact of $350 million (K259 billion) energy project which closed on September 21 this year.
MCC announcement which has been treated as an early Christmas gift to Malawi, was learnt through a Twitter feed on Wednesday evening.
“MCC is excited to announce that at yesterday’s board directors meeting the board selected Malawi as eligible for compact programme,”reads the tweet.
Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodlal Gondwe, said the President Peter Mutharika led administration has learnt the news of the new compact with “delight”, saying the country scored 65 percent on tackling corruption to the scorecard in the first compact
Gondwe said it is the good score in the first compact which has given a leeway to Malawi to get a new development compact.
“We are extremely excited with this,” said Gondwe.
He said the government this time around will seek another aspect on infrastructure.
“Maybe transportation, but we will see,” said Gondwe.
United States Embassy public affairs officer Douglas Johnston said the decision by MCC board of directors chaired by US Secretary of State looked at other factors before selecting beneficiary countries.
He said MCC has a higher bar for second compact eligibility, including successful implementation of the first compact; improved scorecard policy performance; and a commitment to pursue sectoral reform.
Malawi improved scores in investing in people and ruling justly.
MCC compacts are basically grants designed to be invested in sectors that can facilitate economic development and poverty eradication in beficiary countries , usually poor economies such as Malawi.
The challenge now is for Malawi government to identify compact sectors that will improve the well being of Malawians and by and large the economy.
God loves this country. The power hungry agitators and detractors of APM and his Government need to see the writing of God on the wall. This is a massive and undisputed evidence that APM and his Government are trying much harder than some wicked people would like to make us believe. APM, maintain your resilient and humble attitude because that is when God fights on your behalf. I always pray for you!
This is good news!!! An early Xmas present, indeed. The gods have smiled on us.
Kudos to the Team that put up the application!
No comments indeed. Mbuzi za anthu. Only looking on negative things. They have nothing to do with good news like these ones. Very shameful
Nothing to smile about as 75% of the money will end up in their personal pockets. DPP, prince of thieves.
Ma comments kuli ziii. Kkkk achina Mtambo, Simwaka, Trapence ndi anzawo ma governance experts we need to hear what’s your take on this
Let me agree with you my friend. These people are Satans of this country. They are dirty devils. The only thing they open their dirty mouths is when bad happens to this country. They are monsters you can ever imagine of. Remember they have been fighting progress of LL-Salima Water project and look now where we are with portable water. They are busy fighting the president over his awards and achievements. Don’t expect them to comment good on this one. Expect them to write to MCC that they should remove Malawi from this qualification. I wonder which hell will they… Read more »
You right bro. It’s sad that some misguided Malawians wish this country bad so as to sustain their personal greed. Shame on them.
Kkkkkkk they detractors have tried to throw APM and DPP out through the window but what they forgot is that some windows are very wide umakagwa choima ngati mphaka…The writing is on the wall, APM and his DPP have been given an overwhelming vote of confidence…manyazi agwire anthu
Show us what the first compact has helped us with. It was on electricity improvement. What has it done? Are we better than ten years ago? Mukungosekelera kuti mupeza pososola basi
I noticed apa athu ama comment’s only bad news that’s Malawians for site.