Be Forward extend Wanderers sponsorship by another year

It’s blue smoke at Lali Lubani Road ahead of the 2018 FISD Challenge Cup Final as their main sponpos Be Forward Limited have committed to extend their sponsorship with by another year.

The blues: Mighty Wanderers

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao confirmed the extension and said it is a morale booster ahead of their final game against Silver Strikers on 23 December.

Butao said the sponsors have given them an assurance of their support this coming season after fruitful negotiations.

“From the discussions that we had, we are expecting the number of their Japanese partners to increase from the current 22,” said Butao.

Butao also said they have asked their sponsors to allow the club explore other local partners.

The request was made through Be Forward Limited’s marketer Shingo Kakinuma who was in the country.

Wanderers sponsorship was hiked last season from K100 million to K153 million.

Some of Wanderers’ Japanesee partners include MOL, SYNC Logistic,Global Line, Sun Phoenix, Macron and NYK.

