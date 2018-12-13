Nyasa BB back Pasuwa and have no plans to remove Zimbabwean coach

Nyasa Big Bullets new Zimbabwean coach Callisto Pasuwa retains the backing of the executive board which has said currently they are having no plans to remove him as the club’s tactician.

Pasuwa (Right) with Haiya retains the support of the club’s board

There have been speculations that Pasuwa would be sacked following the team’s elimination from CAF Champions League and the Fisd Challenge Cup.

Nyasa Bullets’ recent form has led to intense speculation about Pasuwa but this has been dismissed by the club.

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said Pasuwa’s target did not include winning the Fisd Challenge Cup.

He said Bullets hired Pasuwa after firing coach Rogers Yasin and his assistant coach Eliah Kananji to push for the title win.

“If he fails to win the league title then he will be told to pack up and go,” said Haiya.

The title is almost in the bag for Bullets as they need one point from three games to seal it.

Pasuwa has a good record on his CV after he guided Zimbabwe national team to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification, guided Zimbabwe giants, Dynamos FC, to four successive Premier League titles and led them to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League at some point.

