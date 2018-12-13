Nchesi-Kawale bridge impassable due to heavy rains

December 13, 2018

The bridge which connects Nchesi, Biwi to Kawale in the Capital City , Lilongwe and which is still in its last phase of construction after replacing the old one, is impassable due to heavy rains that fell on Tuesday night.

Hazard! The damaged bridge

At the scene, unaware motorists were seen returning to join Chidzanja Road and connect to Biwi, Nchesi and even Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Resident around the area blamed Lilongwe City Council engineers  for poor designing of the bridge that Kawale-based Innocent Mkwanda said the newly-built bridge is just very small to contain the volume of water flowing under it.

“This bridge will not solve problems of flooding in Nchesi, Chipasula and Kaliyeka,” observed Mkwanda.

Last rainy season, four men and two women died while over 1 000 people were left homeless as most of their dwelling houses were demolished following the flash floods by the same Nchesi river.

Shaa
Guest
Shaa

Osamumanga contractor bwa… engineering yake yaku Poly kuti?

Is that the standard for bridge construction? Even itakhala ndalama amupatsa yochepa amyenera kunena kuti that’s RISKING PEOPLE S lives…wofunika adzilandiddwa licence

1 hour ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Cheap contractors

3 hours ago

