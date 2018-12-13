Minister Dausi consoles stormy rains victims in Lilongwe

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi on Tuesday visited people that were recently affected by stormy rains in Matapila Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mazengela in Lilongwe.

Dausi speaking at one of the victim’s house

Following the stormy rains on Sunday, December 10 2018, a 38 year old woman, Loveness Mphezi died after being struck by lightning as she sat on the veranda of her house around 2pm.

The stormy rains have affected several households, some houses collapsed, some had their roofs brown off and propertie shave been damaged but assessments to establish the extent of the damage are underway.

During his visit, Dausi expressed sincere condolences to the deceased family on behalf of President Peter Mutharika.

The Minister visited some of the affected families and assured that government would quickly provide the necessary support to the affected families.

He urged the people responsible for handling distribution of relief items to use them accordingly by making sure the supplements reach out to only those affected.

Group village Head Matapila said he is deeply saddened by the death of their subject and raised fears over the stormy rains that have left many families destitute.

“Iam deeply saddened by the death of Loveness Mphezi who is survived by seven children. At the same time, I am worried that heavy rains will cause a lot of damage and I pray that as rainy season continues, stormy rains should not be experienced again,” he explained.

Department of Disaster Management Affairs(DODMA) is providing relief assistance to people affected by disaster across the country.

