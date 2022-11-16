Malawi Government cancels AIP local fertilizer supply contracts

Preparatory processes to roll out the much anticipated 2022 /2023 Affordable Input Programme ( AIP) have been finalized, government announced on Tuesday.

The Malawi Government has cancelled procurement of AIP fertilizer using the local tender arrangement that allowed participation by indigenous entrepreneurs because the inflow of donations from several developmental partners and most of the required quantity is already in the country.

A statement signed by Principal Secretary ( Technical Services) Medrina Mloza Banda says Ministry of Agriculture and District Councils have completed identification and registration of 2,500,000 farming households.

“The main source of fertilizer is procurement by smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SHFFRFM), donation from Morocco through Sustain Africa Project, World Food Programme (WFP) and loan from African Development Bank (ADB),” reads the statement in part.

The 2022 / 2023 AIP Program is expected to be launched in Dedza on Saturday 19th November, 2022 by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!