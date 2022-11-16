Malawi U-17 teams start final camp ahead of COSAFA tourney

The Malawi Under-17 Boys and Girls’ national football teams started their final preparations on Monday ahead of next month’s 2022 COSAF Championships to be held in Lilongwe as part of the 2022 Africa Union Sports Council Region Five games.

Both teams are camping at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences in Blantyre and training at St Andrew’s International High School.

The Boy’s team coach Deckleck Msakakuwona has called up 20 players, who passed the preliminary Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) age verification test which Football Association of Malawi conducted last week as a precautionary measure to ensure that only those that are likely to pass the CAF age test make it to the final squad.

A statement from says, this year’s tournament, being also an Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, requires a mandatory MRI test for players from all participating teams a few days before the competition.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said: “As per Malawi National Sports Council guidance, each football team is expected to have 20 players in its final squad and this what we have at the moment. They underwent the tests last week and their results were certified by a Confederation of African Football (CAF) doctor.

“We had 32 players and others failed while others were between the red and green flag and are at risk of not making it after the CAF Tests. Considering that during the CAF tests if one player fails the test the whole team is disqualified , we are not taking chances.

“We are glad that we have a team that is eligible for the competition. However, we are sympathetic to other kids who did not make it because of the MRI though their documentation was in order. We will continue working with them for the Under-20.”

Msakakuwona said he has a squad that will fight for honours on home soil.

“We still have a strong squad that will compete at the games and qualify for AFCON. We have been working with this group for six months. Seven players were part of the squad that went to the Lesotho games last year and were regulars. So that gives us the much-needed experience for this competition,” he said.

Malawi Boys are in group A alongside Botswana and Namibia.

Meanwhile the Girls team have been drawn in group A of the 2022 Cosafa Under-17 Girls’ Championship alongside South Africa and Mauritius.

The competition initially had one pool of five teams but Comoros requested for a late entry, thereby, changing the format of the competition into two groups of three teams each.

Group B has defending champions Zambia, Botswana, and Comoros.

Top two teams in each group will progress to the Semifinals.

Coach Trevor Kajawa said: “We are looking forward to the tournament. This is a big moment for the girls as we will be parading a first ever Under-17 girls’ team at international level and we will do the best of our abilities to get results.”

Full Squads

Boys

Goalkeepers: Julius Banda, Shabiru Muhammad, Raheem Chimwaza

Defenders: Gannet Kamwambe, Charles Matanda, Elias Muywanga, Hermace Masinja, Washari Jaziya, Comfort Unyolo, Misheck Jere

Midfielders: Blessings Kanowa, Holyce Chuzu,. Dominic Kayamba, Mwisho Mhamgo, Mphatso Likhunya, Misheck Billiat, Modrick Kambendera

Strikers: Vincent Harrison, Webster Nzunda, Lucky Mkandawire

Girls

Goalkeepers: Ester Maulidi, Shakira Austin,

Defenders: Kettie Munthali, Faith Chinzimu,Talandira Chinyamvula, Evelyn Nthala, Ruth Mandala, Mercy Wasi, Olivia Phikani

Midfielders: Anna Baziliyo, Linda Manda, Rose Kadzele, Salah Mulimbika, Caroline Mlezo, Mary Mbalangwe, Tiwonge Chirwa Chikondi Mgodi,

Strikers: Glory Sichinga, Mary Chindeya, Leticia Chinyamula

